Eastside Business Journal

Newmark Closes $45 Million Sale of Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Lynnwood
Newmark recently announced it has completed the $45 million sale of Lynnwood Crossroads, a 103,141-square-foot, dominant grocery-anchored shopping center in the Seattle suburb of Lynnwood, Washington. The property traded from Sterling…
Don’t Duck The Government, They’ve Got Your Money
How to Make Millions Pitching and Winning Government Contracts Final Book Press Release Karwanna D. is a Government Contracts Strategist, Author, Transformational Speaker, and Founder & CEO of She’s Got…
Washington Wine Industry Launches Sustainable WA Certification Program
Sustainable WA program will begin certifying state’s wine grapes this summer The Washington wine industry powered by Sustainable WA and the Washington State Wine Commission, has launched the state’s first…
Karwanna D Available as a Podcast Guest to Help Women and Minority Owed Businesses Obtain Government Contracts
If you have a podcast focused on entrepreneurism, women, or minority owned businesses, then you should definitely consider having Karwanna D. as a guest. Karwanna D. is an expert on…
Washington Cathedral to Host All Star Musicians in Support of Rev Dr Tim White’s Easter Message
Leon Patillo, former lead singer for Santana, is leading the Easter worship music at Washington Cathedral to draw people from online to the in-person service. Ellaina Lewis, a rising star…
Hunting Bigfoot Movie Opens in Seattle, North Bend, Bainbridge Island, Gig Harbor, and Monroe.
When filmmaker Taylor Guterson (Old Goats, Burkholder) initially contemplated his fourth feature film he knew two things “I wanted to film predominantly outdoors in the Northwest and John Green was going…
Government Gone Mad! WA CERB to Pay $14 MILLION for 3,858 Internet Connections
This is insanity! Taxpayers to pay over $3600 each for 3,858 rural internet connections – mostly for people who don’t want to be ‘connected’. The Washington State Community Economic Revitalization…
Need a Job? Domino’s Pizza Stores Throughout Greater Seattle Are Hiring
Things are about to get real in the employment market, as people across the country begin to lose their “Covid Plandemic” unemployment benefits. It looks like there will soon be…
Goose Gap Named Washington State’s 19th Designated Wine Grape Growing Area
Goose Gap has been named Washington state’s newest wine grape growing region, more commonly known as American Viticultural Area (AVA) in the wine industry. The Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and…
Urban Visions Betting Workers Go Back to Downtown Seattle – and Offices
Greg Smith, his Urban Visions development group and partners have big plans – and big balls. Toward what seems to be the tail-end of the first global pandemic of our…