Henry Kapono Foundation Announces New Partnership with Manoa Valley Theatre

Ryan Perez creates music dedicated to “elevate the mind, body, spirit, and soul, helping me be the best iteration of myself.” Ryan took his passion for music with him as he served eight years in the U.S. Coast Guard, booking entertainment gigs in each area he was stationed. Today, Ryan plays across Oʻahu & audiences are drawn to the positive energy and healing message in his Reggae, Soul, and R&B musical style.



Drew Henmi is a Nā Hōkū Hano Hano-nominated singer-songwriter and producer here in honolulu, has performed on stages from LA to Japan, and his music has been featured on campaigns for brands including Levi’s and Steve Madden and on a wide range of critically acclaimed TV shows across major US networks, including ABC, CBS, and TNT.About Special Guest & HKF Founder

“The Henry Kapono Foundation is so excited to bring our ‘On the Rise’ program to the Manoa Valley Theatre. What a great location for the OTR to be showcased. Thank you so much…the best is yet to come!” ~Henry Kapono



The HKF was founded in 2018 by Grammy nominated, multi-award winning, renowned Hawaiʻi entertainer, Henry Kapono, as an opportunity to give back & perpetuate his lifelong passion for music & his Home in the Islands.



Henry will be supporting the MVT On the Rise performances through guest appearances and mentorship throughout the series.

On the Rise is an HKF Mele Program that kicked off in February 2023, helping musicians RISE through mentorships, spotlight & meaningful work opportunities. These next generation of artists have the opportunity to perform on stage for sold-out crowds, with some of Hawaiʻi’s most iconic musicians like Henry Kapono, Jerry Santos, Keola Beamer, Mākaha Sons, and Brother Noland, in events at some of Hawaiʻi’s most respected venues.



Expanding in 2024, the OTR Program will be opening applications and introducing workshops & seminars to develop an understanding of various aspects of music and business. These will include songwriting, marketing, self-promotion, stage presence, and performance skills.









