Of course there was no evidence of voter fraud in the 2020 election. Yeah, and the vegetable Joe Biden got 81 million votes.

But one does have to wonder what they were trying to hide here:

Just remember, the left claims there is absolutely no evidence of election fraud in the 2020 election.



Luckily this is just a video of dolphins swimming in the ocean, and shows zero evidence of fraud. pic.twitter.com/4nmEAeDZGt — Constitutional Gator (@WeThePeople021) January 7, 2024

